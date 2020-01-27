Just as the natural world is besieged by a climate crisis, our digital world is besieged by a network crisis. Polarization is at a fever pitch. Polluted information floods social media. Even our best efforts to help clean up can backfire, sending toxins roaring across the landscape. Old solutions have failed to solve new problems. We need a better way to navigate our increasingly treacherous terrain.



By diagnosing the causes and consequences of a fundamentally polluted information ecosystem, You Are Here offers a path forward. It presents a series of ecological metaphors and the stories they inspire—the sky above, the roots below, the land all around—to emphasize how our individual me is entwined within a much larger we. These metaphors help position all of us, regardless of profession or ideology, within an ever-shifting network map. Knowing where we stand in relation to everything else allows us to make more humane, more reflective, and more ethical choices online. We may not be able to change our world overnight. What we can do, what we must do, is begin planting different seeds for a different future.